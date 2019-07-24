Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) Trading Up 0.5%

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.48.

In related news, CEO Christopher Ferguson purchased 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $48,307.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas S. Ferguson purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,650 shares of company stock valued at $144,544. 44.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT)

Edison Nation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and sells various toy products directly to retailers or direct to consumers via e-commerce in North America, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Packaging Materials. The company produces battery-operated products for theme parks and entertainment venues; and party-related and arts and crafts-related items to retailers.

