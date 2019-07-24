Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Receives “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $224.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $204.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.45 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Veritex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.90.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $19.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.83. The stock had a trading volume of 79,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,869. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $134.53 and a 12-month high of $197.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.99.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 821 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $143,970.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,152 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total transaction of $220,838.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,895 shares of company stock valued at $29,555,839 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

