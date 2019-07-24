Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

ESALY stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.31. 2,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.07. Eisai has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $101.80.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

