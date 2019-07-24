Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) will announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.29. Emcor Group posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EME shares. Maxim Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

EME stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.45. 244,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Emcor Group has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Emcor Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emcor Group by 62.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Emcor Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Emcor Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

