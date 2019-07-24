Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.20. Emerge Energy Services shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on EMES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Emerge Energy Services alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emerge Energy Services stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Emerge Energy Services worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES)

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Emerge Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerge Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.