Empired (ASX:EPD) Trading Down 3%

Empired Ltd (ASX:EPD) dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.32 ($0.22) and last traded at A$0.32 ($0.23), approximately 458,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.33 ($0.23).

The firm has a market cap of $48.84 million and a P/E ratio of 8.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01.

Get Empired alerts:

In related news, insider Cristiano (Cris) Nicolli bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,500.00 ($22,340.43). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,050.

Empired Company Profile (ASX:EPD)

Empired Limited provides information technology solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, such as cloud, enterprise content management, customer relationship management, data insight and business intelligence, digital and experience design, enterprise resource planning, expert guidance, identity and access management, infrastructure transformation, change management, Internet of Things, managed infrastructure, mobile solution, application, project management office, office accelerator, spatial, system integration, and unified communication services.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Empired Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empired and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.