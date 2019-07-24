Energi (NRG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $737,199.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $4.47 or 0.00046207 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Energi has a total market capitalization of $83.28 million and $737,199.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00298215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.01716127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025107 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00119494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 18,633,930 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

