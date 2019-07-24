Enero Group (ASX:EGG) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Enero Group Ltd (ASX:EGG) were up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$1.60 ($1.13) and last traded at A$1.60 ($1.13), approximately 11,987 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.54 ($1.09).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.50. The stock has a market cap of $136.97 million and a PE ratio of 12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Enero Group Company Profile (ASX:EGG)

Enero Group Limited provides integrated marketing and communication services in Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. Its services include strategy, market research and insights, advertising, digital, public relations, communications planning, graphic design, events management, direct marketing, and corporate communications.

