EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.283 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

EnLink Midstream has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. EnLink Midstream has a payout ratio of 248.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 320.0%.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

ENLC stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -144.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENLC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.