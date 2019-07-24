Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Enterprise Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of EFSC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,754. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.69.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 25.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFSC. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.