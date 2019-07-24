Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Enterprise Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 21.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Enterprise Financial Services has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

EFSC stock opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 25.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.