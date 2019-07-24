Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,456.0% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 25,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 326,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

