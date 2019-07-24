Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Stock Position Lifted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,190 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,961 shares during the quarter. Enviva Partners accounts for approximately 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.63% of Enviva Partners worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Metcash from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE EVA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.48. 7,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,294. Enviva Partners LP has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.63.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.54). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enviva Partners LP will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

