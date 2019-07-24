Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $865-880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $867.54 million.Equifax also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.57-5.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.00.

NYSE EFX traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.25. 1,427,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,650. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. Equifax has a 12-month low of $88.68 and a 12-month high of $142.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equifax will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

