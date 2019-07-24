Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equiniti Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 292.40 ($3.82).

Get Equiniti Group alerts:

LON:EQN opened at GBX 213 ($2.78) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 220.18. The firm has a market cap of $776.46 million and a PE ratio of 45.32. Equiniti Group has a 1 year low of GBX 169 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 267 ($3.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.23.

In related news, insider John Stier acquired 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £1,914.06 ($2,501.06).

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.