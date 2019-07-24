Equities Analysts Set Expectations for eBay Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of eBay in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for eBay’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.37.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $41.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,324,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 20,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $787,041.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,290.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,199 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,017. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 64.6% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 69.6% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.