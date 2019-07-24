Equities Analysts Set Expectations for RPM International Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RPM International in a report released on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

RPM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,399. RPM International has a 52 week low of $51.95 and a 52 week high of $68.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.64.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 51.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

