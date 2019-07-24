Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,342,000 after buying an additional 501,797 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alan W. George sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $2,669,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,043.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Parrell sold 59,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $4,548,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,111,301.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,173 shares of company stock valued at $14,222,839 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQR traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.52. 34,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,167. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.76. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.21.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

