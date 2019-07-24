ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.58

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.58 and last traded at $84.19, with a volume of 5661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

In other news, insider Gary E. Muenster sold 3,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $284,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,303,501.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 16,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 150.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 212.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

