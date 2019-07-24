Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NASDAQ:ESP) Shares Down 0.2%

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:ESP)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $24.21, 1,557 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NASDAQ:ESP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESP)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.