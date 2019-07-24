Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $63.00

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $64,921.00 and $63.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.81 or 0.06009246 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00047241 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001212 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001264 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,961,515,818 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.