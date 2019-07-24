European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Trading Down 1.5%

European Assets Trust NV (LON:EAT)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108.53 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 108.80 ($1.42), approximately 153,384 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 51,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 96.97 and a quick ratio of 96.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.66 million and a P/E ratio of 23.19.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.49%.

About European Assets Trust (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust NV is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.