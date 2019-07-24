EUSTX50/ETF (ASX:ESTX) Trading Down 0.8%

EUSTX50/ETF (ASX:ESTX) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$64.43 ($45.70) and last traded at A$64.50 ($45.74), approximately 1,268 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$65.00 ($46.10).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$65.83.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from EUSTX50/ETF’s previous Interim dividend of $0.16.

