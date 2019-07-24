Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Trading 29.1% Higher

Exeo Entertainment Inc (OTCMKTS:EXEO)’s share price traded up 29.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95, 6,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 228% from the average session volume of 1,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92.

Exeo Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXEO)

Exeo Entertainment, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics in the video gaming, music, and smart TV sector. Its products under development include Psyko 5.1 surround sound gaming headphones for consoles; Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones; Zaaz smart TV keyboards; and Extreme Gamer products.

