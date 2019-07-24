Experience (ASX:EXP) Trading Up 2.1%

Experience Co Ltd (ASX:EXP)’s stock price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.25 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.25 ($0.17), approximately 131,269 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.24 ($0.17).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $136.17 million and a PE ratio of 14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.70.

About Experience (ASX:EXP)

Experience Co Limited, an adventure tourism and leisure company, provides tandem skydiving services in Australia and New Zealand. It also provides white water rafting, canyoning, helicopter and boat tours, island day trips, reef tours, snorkeling and diving in the Great Barrier Reef; rain forest tours in North Queensland; and hot air ballooning in New South Wales.

