Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.49 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.86.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.36. 566,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,511,154. The company has a market cap of $320.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

