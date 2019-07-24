F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.53-2.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $577-587 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.69 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $2.53-2.56 EPS.

F5 Networks stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.67. 746,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,972. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $131.53 and a 12-month high of $199.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.75.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The network technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $544.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.03 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating and issued a $8.40 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.32.

In other F5 Networks news, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $589,011.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,502.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $26,998.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,301.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,168 shares of company stock worth $1,546,472. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

