Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.29 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.01.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.87, for a total value of $4,771,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $9,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,230 shares of company stock valued at $61,571,002 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.36. 13,243,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,030,674. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.40. The stock has a market cap of $566.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

