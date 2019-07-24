FansTime Market Capitalization Tops $3.30 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $203,152.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, HADAX and CoinEgg.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00290528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.01680003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00120370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00024166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000609 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HADAX, FCoin, CoinMex, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

