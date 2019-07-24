FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Lessened by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in FedEx were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.7% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.5% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.53. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.68 and a fifty-two week high of $259.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

