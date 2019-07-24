Filta Group (LON:FLTA) Shares Up 1.1%

Filta Group Holdings PLC (LON:FLTA) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 191 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 191 ($2.50), 2,348 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189 ($2.47).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 193.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 million and a P/E ratio of 38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) John Worlledge bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £18,600 ($24,304.19).

Filta Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, franchises on-site environmental kitchen solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Germany. The company offers FiltaFry, which provides fryer management services, including the on-site micro-filtration, and removal and replacement of cooking oil; Fita-Seal for the on-site replacement of refrigerator and freezer door seals; and FiltaGMG, a drain related services comprising live bacteria drain dosing and installation, and servicing of grease recovery units.

