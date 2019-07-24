Financial Survey: Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Centennial Resource Development (NYSE:CDEV)

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Centennial Resource Development does not pay a dividend. Black Stone Minerals pays out 102.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Black Stone Minerals has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Centennial Resource Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $609.57 million 5.08 $295.54 million $1.45 10.41 Centennial Resource Development $891.04 million 1.94 $199.90 million $0.75 8.33

Black Stone Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centennial Resource Development. Centennial Resource Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Black Stone Minerals and Centennial Resource Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Centennial Resource Development 0 15 6 1 2.36

Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.70%. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus target price of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 162.00%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 36.75% 25.55% 12.36% Centennial Resource Development 14.13% 5.04% 3.90%

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Centennial Resource Development on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69,904 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it leased or acquired approximately 80,223 net acres; and owned 1,597 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.