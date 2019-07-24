Fire Lotto (FLOT) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $110,289.00 and approximately $200.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, TOPBTC and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00483600 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00087962 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000102 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010131 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007495 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

FLOT is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, Livecoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.