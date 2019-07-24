First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 737,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katherine M. Boyd sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $43,646.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNLC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

