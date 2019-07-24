First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter.

FCBP stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.87. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Choice Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90.

In other First Choice Bancorp news, Chairman Peter Hui purchased 6,949 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $150,793.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,921 shares of company stock worth $193,532.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

