First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 217.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other news, insider Peter M. Bristow sold 10,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.51, for a total transaction of $4,565,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,507.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $375.00 per share, with a total value of $2,359,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 386,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,863,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,615 and have sold 60,000 shares valued at $27,105,100. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $7.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $465.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.18 and a twelve month high of $488.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.18.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $424.14 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.