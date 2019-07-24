First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,334 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 909.8% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,677,000. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $301.72. 2,208,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,435. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $302.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

