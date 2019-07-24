First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $14.03 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,267,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,210.83.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $8.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,994.49. 2,481,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,607. The company has a market capitalization of $967.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,914.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 28.91%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,993 shares of company stock worth $36,698,207 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

