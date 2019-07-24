First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $278.97. 1,937,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,804. The company has a market cap of $281.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $280.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.95% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.52.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $664,195.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,299 shares of company stock worth $87,391,455. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

