First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 496 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Catamount Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

In other news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $19,838,390.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,078,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,739,493.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 14,624,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,867,818. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $200.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

