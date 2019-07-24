First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.75, for a total value of $2,297,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,115,574.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Wichmann purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $231.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 904,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,623,226.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $8,392,500. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,357. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Hexo in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

