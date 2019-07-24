First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Financial had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.10 million.

THFF traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.84. 1,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,207. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $475.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.93. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get First Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

THFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, June 29th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.