First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.68-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.68-1.76 EPS.

NYSE FR traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $37.94. 831,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

Several analysts have commented on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.58.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.