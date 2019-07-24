First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $190.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.74. 37,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $27.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

In other news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,815. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FSI Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

