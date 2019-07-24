First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,146,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,804,000 after buying an additional 744,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $560,842,000 after buying an additional 316,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $475,929,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,690,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,668,000 after buying an additional 331,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 401.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,034,000 after buying an additional 2,621,463 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vicki A. Hollub acquired 37,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,326 shares in the company, valued at $11,956,896.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene L. Batchelder acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $437,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,070.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 80,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,851. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho set a $208.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Leidos to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.80. 5,277,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,777,897. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

