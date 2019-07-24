First National Bank of Omaha Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,462 shares of company stock worth $2,602,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,063.61.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,900.25. 219,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,729. The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,131.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,852.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

