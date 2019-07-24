First National Bank of Omaha Has $10.78 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.06% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth $120,695,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,596,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,257,000 after buying an additional 716,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,029,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,283,000 after buying an additional 257,173 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $34,081,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 937,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,356,000 after purchasing an additional 216,449 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LH traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.97. The stock had a trading volume of 770,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,337. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $119.38 and a twelve month high of $185.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.09. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LH. UBS Group cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $31.00 target price on Evolus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.60.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $615,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,566.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,144 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

