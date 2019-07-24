First National Bank of Omaha Has $6.56 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,192,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 95.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,690,000 after buying an additional 848,157 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $64,498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,725,000 after buying an additional 103,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 468,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,329,000 after buying an additional 83,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP traded up $2.98 on Tuesday, reaching $373.89. The company had a trading volume of 631,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,708. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $245.59 and a fifty-two week high of $385.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 20.90%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Valeritas from $1.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.80.

In related news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total value of $726,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,694,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Neil Hunn sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.76, for a total value of $16,673,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,644,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,750 shares of company stock valued at $17,659,170 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

