First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 227 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals makes up approximately 1.1% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $16,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,943,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,054,000 after buying an additional 23,089 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,262,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,179,000 after purchasing an additional 187,347 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,050,000 after purchasing an additional 140,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,599,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,979,000 after purchasing an additional 785,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.86. The company had a trading volume of 756,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.09. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $231.45.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 18.90%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Vertical Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.25.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.