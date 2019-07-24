First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $1,056,086,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,687,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,870,000 after buying an additional 6,242,865 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,012,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,804,000 after buying an additional 3,747,482 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 965.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,711,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,074,000 after buying an additional 1,551,150 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,108,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,582,000 after buying an additional 830,689 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christi Shaw sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $887,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $58,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.22. 4,932,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,014,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $132.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.51. The firm has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

